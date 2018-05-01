Giving homeless a clean slate (and socks) is our mission

Re “Cleanliness can be found in the park” (Letters, April 20): Thank you for writing about our ministry of mobile showers for those in need. We offer showers, socks, underwear, and hygiene kits as we seek to restore hope and dignity to those in need at Cleansing Hope Shower Shuttle. We have provided nearly 10,000 showers since August, 2016 and have our second shuttle nearly ready for launch.
Our schedule is different than posted in the letter:
Monday at Crosspoint Church, 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday at Modesto Gospel Mission, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday at Vine House, 9 a.-m. to 1:30 p.m.
Thursday at Salvation Army shelter, 625 I Street, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Please go to showershuttle.com to contact us, see our current needs, volunteer or donate to this amazing 501(c)3 organization. We are effectively changing the face of homelessness by meeting this very important need!
Kelli Ott, Modesto
