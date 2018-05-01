Community colleges offer excellent path to college for refugees, immigrants and citizens

Re “English learners at Davis High could still be dropped” (Front Page, April 29): There is a pathway to the University of California and the California State University for students who age out of high school before obtaining a diploma. The answer is community college! Anyone who lacks a high school diploma can enroll in a community college transfer curriculum, complete 60 units and be eligible for both systems. Chances for admission to the campus of choice are enhanced by completing the lower division prerequisites to the desired major with the required GPA.
MJC has a long history of providing well qualified transfer students to each of these systems of higher education. When I retired as a counselor/articulation officer in 2003, one-third of the UC graduates were community college transfers and 50 percent of the CSU graduates held that distinction. These statistics can be verified and updated through the Community College Chancellor’s Office, Office of the UC President and CSU Chancellor’s Office.
Shirlee Adams, Hughson
