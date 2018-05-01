Bee chose to focus on a sordid past while thousands were cleaning up the city

I just read a summary of Love Modesto and the results are staggering: 7,000-plus volunteers; 100-plus projects; 24,500-plus volunteer hours; $605,000-plus in value for volunteer hours (independentsector.org); 350-plus businesses, organizations and congregations involved.
Love Modesto is one of the outstanding days of the year for our city. In Sunday’s Bee, it made to Page 3A – a few pictures and a brief article. The page one story? A report of inexcusable behavior that should be covered but could have been a lead story any other day. The Bee had a chance to highlight the best of Modesto and missed badly.
Love Modesto originated in our churches and shows our congregations and our city at their best. The Bee chose to feature one congregation which decades ago was at its worst. A most disappointing choice.
Jeff Norman, Modesto
Comments