Kuykendall already proven himself to be the leader SCOE needs

The Stanislaus Association of Certificated Personnel is pleased to endorse Scott Kuykendall for Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools. I have known Scott since he began his career at SCOE seven years ago as the Alternative Education Division assistant superintendent. He has proven himself to be innovative, dedicated and a versatile leader.
Scott was instrumental in bringing Florida Virtual School (an online curriculum), the Come Back Kids Charter School (an adult education program in which returning students receive their high school diploma) and VOLT (training-for-work program) to the Alternative Education Division. These are a few examples of the many successful programs Scott administers at SCOE.
Additionally, Scott sits on the Housekeeping Committee and negotiations team. During negotiations, SACP and SCOE don’t always see eye-to-eye but manage to come to an agreement that meets both parties’ interests. At the monthly Housekeeping Meetings, issues are discussed and mutual resolutions determined by SACP and SCOE leadership. Scott is a valued member of these committees.
Based on Scott’s effectiveness, enthusiasm and commitment to “Success for All,” SACP encourages voters to vote for Scott Kuykendall for Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools.
Kathi Hagins, President, SACP, Modesto
