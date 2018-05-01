Buying a handgun in California not as easy as you think

Purchasing a handgun in California, simple?
1. You must be at least 21 of age, have a valid California driver’s license or ID.
2. Fill out a California Department of Justice form with all information about you and full a description of the handgun so a background check can be done on you and the handgun. If the handgun isn’t on the approved roster of handguns, the sale is void.
3. Show proof of residency of California.
4. Show a valid California Firearm Safety Certificate.
5. Fill out a federal form 4473 (firearms transaction record).
6. Show proof of purchase of a California-approved trigger lock within last 30 days.
7. Wait 10, 24-hour periods to pick up the handgun.
8. When picking up the handgun, complete the 4473 and the California DOJ form and place right thumb print on the form.
9. The seller performs a safety demonstration on handling the handgun.
10. Put the trigger lock on the handgun and leave the store.
Even at California gun shows, all purchasers follow the same process. Buying a handgun in California is as easy as buying a candy bar? Hardly.
Samuel H. Newnam, Modesto
Comments