Keep your politics where they belong, and off the sports pages

Re “Pardon for Jack Johnson would just be symbolic” (Page 4C, April 29): Look, I expect columnists from the Washington Post and New York Times to bash President Trump at every opportunity. But on the Sports pages? Seriously? I’m referring to your April 29 reprint on Page 4C. I read sports for news on sports, not the latest political hit-job. If you insist on running these types of articles, please put them on the Op-Ed page where they belong.
In any event, the article demonstrates how far the liberal media will reach to find something to criticize Trump about. The author seems fine that Obama pardoned 1,715 convicted drug dealers, but faults Trump for suggesting he might offer a symbolic pardon to a deceased black man whose only crime was dating and marrying white women. I guess, in the twisted world of the far-left media, that’s a greater offense than selling crack.
Lance Bernard, Turlock
Comments