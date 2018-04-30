Damrell stood by my side when times were tough; now I’m standing by him

I support Frank Damrell for Stanislaus County Supervisor. While Damrell’s strong vision on issues such as public health and safety and fiscal responsibility are more than enough to garner my vote, it is the professional leadership he displayed in helping me on a personal matter that galvanized my vote for him.
In 2015, I reached out to my state senator for assistance after a thoroughly negative experience with the State of California Employment Development Department (EDD).
That’s when I was first connected with Damrell, whose leadership and dedication to remedying my situation stood in stark contrast to a frustrating two-month ordeal I had experienced with EDD. Within days of being contacted by Damrell, my request for benefits was resolved – to the relief of myself and my family.
Months later, when my case yet again ran into gridlock, Damrell was quick to once again help me navigate the bureaucratic waters at EDD. Throughout the process, Damrell maintained constant contact with me until the situation was realized to my satisfaction. I stand with Frank Damrell because he resolved to stand with me!
Anthony Forrette, Modesto
