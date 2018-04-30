Why single out ministers for endorsing political candidates?

Re “We must pick our next sheriff very carefully” (Page 1B, April 29): I am a Christian minister and endorsing candidates from the pulpit is not my style or something I will likely ever do. However, I am concerned that criticism seems to rise only when it involves an evangelical church. NPR cites Pew research showing black protestants are more likely to speak out for or against candidates than any other Christian group: “28 percent of black Protestants heard their clergy speak in support of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign…By comparison, just 4 percent of white evangelicals reported having heard their clergy speak in favor of a presidential candidate (2 percent each for Trump and Clinton).”
Also the suggestion that that evangelicals are likely to accept the words of their leaders as God’s word could not be further from the truth. As protestants, they check the words of their leaders against the Word of God, accepting the good, discarding the bad. Any minister will tell you, church members are far from “captive audiences.”
Why are people upset when religious leaders back a candidate? Where is the outrage when labor unions do the same and more? Are not labor unions and contributions to them also tax exempt? Why are churches singled out?
Don Cowart, Modesto
