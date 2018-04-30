Alanis will put people back in touch with the Sheriff’s Office

Juan Alanis is a 20-year veteran with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. While employed with the Sheriff’s Department, Juan Alanis earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice, has been the supervising sargent in Hughson and now is the supervising sargent in Waterford. Deputy Dennis Wallace reported to Juan Alanis.
Deputy Wallace admired Juan Alanis for his integrity and honesty. Like Deputy Wallace, Juan Alanis believes in being accessible to the public and working with our youth. Deputy Wallace was a well-respected DARE Officer throughout Stanislaus County, and was deeply saddened the Sheriff’s Department has discontinued the DARE program. If elected Juan Alanis will work to bring back the DARE program. Like Deputy Wallace, Juan Alanis knows the importance of a partnership with our youth.
On June 5, we will have two choices on the ballot. A 10-year politician only working in management for the Sheriff’s Department, or we can choose a man who can partner with the rank and file, provide safety and security of the public and improve the future for our youth. When you go to vote on June 5, join me and select Juan Alanis for Sheriff.
George Carr, Hughson
Comments