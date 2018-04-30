Don’t blame Honda owners; there aren’t enough airbags available

Re: “Is there a bomg hiding inside your Honda?” (Another View, April 26): I have a Ford Fusion and I have been trying for two years to get my recalled airbag replaced. The story I get is that the sheer number of airbags on recall has dictated that the areas with the most humid conditions have the most need and so they get the available airbags first. In the meantime, my Ford dealer tells me the answer for now is to not have anyone use the passenger seat! It is not laziness on the part of the Honda owners, it is a shortage of replacement airbags.
Larry Koch, Turlock
