Ted Howze most qualified candidate to send to Congress

I was fortunate to meet Ted Howze while he was on Turlock’s Planning Commission. I originally reached out for help on a remodeling issue and received much more. Ted’s willingness to help was an example of what public servants should do! Ted ignited my passion for public service, leading me to serve on the Planning Commission myself, where I worked with him while he sat on the Turlock City Council.
Ted brought a professional level of financial acumen and real world “get things done” attitude to our city. It was Ted’s budget expertise during a period of financial crisis that allowed Turlock to hire additional police officers and firefighters as other cities were laying them off. Many city services were streamlined and service was improved while budget reserves grew.
Ted’s biggest accomplishment was being the financial architect of Turlock’s Regional Industrial Park. He alone drove that project and prevailed in funding it in the face of Jerry Brown’s threats to take Turlock’s redevelopment funds. We now have hundreds of new high-paying jobs in the region thanks to Ted Howze.
Ted Howze is hands down our most qualified candidate for Congress.
Aben Williams, Turlock
