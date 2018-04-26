Republicans need to get behind one candidate for governor

ow that the “two party” system has been negated in California, voters beware. You will only have a choice between two of the spend and take care of Southern California Democrats running if you’re not careful
While Gavin Newsom has 21 percent and Antonio Villaraigosa 18 percent, the Republican’s actually have a chance to give you a choice. John Cox is at 15 percent, Travis Allen at 10 percent and undecided voters account for 17 percent.
If there is any chance to bring this great state back from the brink of socialism, the Republican Party and voters must get Cox and Allen to decide which one stands the best chance of winning and one has to get out of the race and throw his support behind the other. Otherwise they split the Republican vote and the choice is Newsom or Villaraigosa – a choice between bad and worse. If that happens, we have no one to blame but ourselves for this ridiculous train-to-nowhere, water-grabbing exorbitant gas tax mentality we live with.
Wake up before it’s too late, if it’s not already.
Marty Garber, Modesto
