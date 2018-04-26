We need less military influence on Sheriff’s Office, not more

Recent letters to The Bee have recited the importance of a certain kind of experience for our next sheriff: West Point grad, veteran of the Iraq war, Army Ranger. Experience capable of keeping us safe; or is it?
We are in the midst of the militarization of local law enforcement. Armored vehicles cruise our streets followed by helmeted and camo-attired armed officers. It’s likely further militarization of our sheriff’s department will be encouraged by someone with this very background.
We need leadership that will take us in a different direction. Training, for example, in de-escalation. Training that could lower fear in the community and the law enforcement officers. Fear is the real killer here, like FDR said so well.
It will take a compassionate attitude to build trust and community. Juan Alanis has the experience to lead and the right attitude to go with it. The reasons cited to vote for Juan’s opponent are the real reasons to vote for Juan. The community and the sheriff’s department deserve peacemakers. Trust is missing in the sheriff’s department. Juan understands what is needed to enable us to feel safer and the experience to make it so.
Ed Bearden, Modesto
