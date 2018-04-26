No sympathy for AMR in its impasse with Stanislaus County

Re “Slow ambulance response times lead to fines but little progress” (Front Page, April 24): AMR is having problems? What a shame. They reached an impasse with Stanislaus County over fines. Ask anyone that has ever had the misfortune of needing an ambulance, and you will learn what AMR stands for – American Medical Rip-off. There is no way they can justify their charges to the people who need to use an ambulance service. For a how about a 15-minute transport to Doctors Medical Center from a home near McHenry and Needham avenues it cost $1,800. Instead of crying, AMR should be ashamed.
Robert Sample, Modesto
