Dry Creek has never looked so good, and you’re the reason

Thank you! You made a big difference in our community at the Dry Creek clean up last Saturday as part of Love Modesto!
Together we removed over 3 tons of garbage from the Dry Creek Regional Park and Dry Creek; 16 shopping carts, five tires and loads of discarded clothing and random household items. Once again, we returned the area of Dry Creek – from Claus Road to La Loma – to a clean, family-friendly, enjoyable open space we can be proud of. The Dry Creek Regional Park has never looked so clean!
We had a lot of support: Love Modesto staff; Modesto City Parks, Recreation, Neighborhoods and Operations staff; the Dr. Marshall Contreras Family, and Emily Ryslinge of Ryslinge Real Estate, Modesto Firefighters Local 1289, who prepared the BBQ lunch (provided by Ryslinge); The Modesto H.E.A.R.T program; Bertolotti Disposal, Shadow Chase Running Club and my family.
I hope you venture out to Dry Creek Regional Park this weekend to enjoy all of your efforts!
Remember to use the Go Modesto mobile app to report issues. It takes all of us throughout the year to ensure our open spaces are not trashed, vandalized or neglected.
Darin Jesberg, Founder, Dry Creek Trails Coalition
