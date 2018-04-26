Trump worried Cohen will flip. So what does Cohen have on president?

A current hot topic of all forms of media is whether or not Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, would “flip” on The Donald. The president, initially worried, recently expressed confidence that Cohen “will not flip on me.”
The fact that all discussion, including the president’s use of the term “flip,” raises the obvious question: What has The Donald done which he desperately wants kept secret? If the president is legally and morally above reproach, he should cooperate and insist that his attorney cooperate in any investigations or even “witch hunts” into his behavior.
Jim Hoagland, Ripon
