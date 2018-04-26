Do we arm the waffle cooks next? How about waitresses? Diners?

Open letter to Rep. Jeff Denham
Another mass shooting (yawn), this time at a restaurant in Tennessee. The shooter used a semi-automatic rifle. Where were all the voluntarily armed teachers or cooks or waitresses? The NRA’s typical mantra, “more guns … people shoulda had more guns.” If we train volunteer waffle and pancake connoisseurs in the use of guns … this could have been prevented. Right?
It’s your turn, Jeff; what’s next from Congress? Wait, it’s too soon to talk about it you say? Waffle eaters haven’t had a chance to digest their waffles? We don’t want a knee-jerk reaction? Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan and Congressional Republicans know best – after all, we voted for ’em. We’ll just have to wait until November. That’s when the knee-jerk reaction time expires.
Randy Little, Turlock
