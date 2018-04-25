We can’t trust churches to protect young members or police themselves

The story “Another ex-youth pastor accused of sexual abuse” (Front Page, April 22) describes classic institutional perfidy exhibited when a church leader “strays” by sexually abusing a child. The victim was told by Baptist leadership to “bury the secret.” The fact that such organizations provide spiritual guidance and moral teaching for their members inspires amazement that they aren’t consumed in an irony vortex.
Unfortunately, it is likely that such incidents will continue to occur for no other reason than churches are institutions and most institutions tend to focus on the priority of their own survival. It is hardly convenient for institutions to review and consistently apply the values and principles espoused in the Bible as a guide to behavior if doing so injures their brand or threatens their leadership. This is when situational ethics come in handy and absolutes of right and wrong are ignored for a perceived “greater good.”
If churches are interested in leading by example and avoiding hypocrisy, they should consider making the more difficult but ethically correct choices that may cause short-term damage to their organizations. While all institutions face such challenges, it is just so much sadder when churches fail the ethics test. Idea for a sermon?
Reldon R. Jones, Modesto
