There can be no peace for Palestine when no one wants peace

he Palestinian people share the misfortune of living in a land sacred to three faiths. While most religions pay lip-service to living in peace and tolerating the beliefs of others, this doesn’t happen when the more extreme members of any faith refuse to tolerate anything or remain at peace with those they consider infidels. Sometimes even minor disputes over matters of doctrine lead to bloodshed.
Palestine has always been knee-deep in blood – everyone’s blood: Egyptians, Romans, Arabs, crusaders and Jews. Everyone comes to the Holy Land to slaughter each other.
For decades people have tried and failed to negotiate peace between the Israelis and the Palestinian Arabs. Now, since President Trump has decided to move the American embassy to Jerusalem, the only peace in Palestine will be the peace of the grave.
Poor Palestine: its troubles would try the wisdom of King Solomon or the minds of the three wise men. Unfortunately, we have only radical Muslims, angry Zionists and conservative Christians rooting for Armageddon. Of course, we also have Trump, Mike Pence and Jared Kushner (aka Larry, Moe and Curly).
Lloyd Russell, Stevinson
