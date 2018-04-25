Turmoil in DA’s office leaves Stanislaus unsafe; Mayne can fix that

I have been a deputy district attorney in Stanislaus County for 10 years, and I support 17-year prosecutor John R. Mayne for District Attorney.
Attorneys and clerical staff are leaving in droves due to current mismanagement; the office is on pace to lose half its deputy district attorneys this year alone. Public safety undoubtedly suffers when turnover is high. This mass exodus of deputy district attorneys has left us with insufficient and inexperienced staff to do our jobs correctly, therefore dangerous people are not being held properly accountable for their crimes. When we cannot keep experienced attorneys the safety of our citizens is in jeopardy. As an employee, I find this disheartening. As a citizen, I find it unacceptable.
John Mayne can fix our problems. He has the support of those who keep us safe: the Deputy Sheriff’s Association, the Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association and 20 current and former line prosecutors. I have seen his dedication. He knows how to fix our internal issues, which will stop the repeated loss of qualified employees.
Please join those of us who think the county can – and should – be safer and vote for John Mayne on June 5.
Tony Colacito, Modesto
