Mayne is my choice for Stanislaus District Attorney

I’m a middle school teacher, and I’ve had the pleasure of knowing prosecutor and candidate for District Attorney John R. Mayne for over a decade. His wife is a teacher with me at Dan Savage Middle School, and John volunteers to assist at student events.
John is a very impressive person with a passion for justice and the law. His depth of knowledge is incredible, and his drive for fairness is clear. Stanislaus County needs John for his wisdom, his intelligence and his fundamental integrity and decency.
I am voting for him on June 5, and I urge all county residents to do the same.
Katherine Friedmann, Oakdale
