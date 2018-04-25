Mariposa supervisor treated me (and my dog) rudely at public event

Last weekend I made a mistake. Rather than attend the Asparagus Festival in Stockton, I tried to attend a Civil War reenactment in Mariposa. There was a no-dog policy, but we were allowed entry despite a dog being visible in the car. We made no attempt to hide the dog.
After walking the dog about 50 feet, we were greeted with yelling. When we asked why, we were met with more disrespect. County Supervisor Marshall Long – who is running for re-election – yelled at us to get off his property and never come back. As we made our way to our car and began to drive off, Marshall got in his car and followed us off the property.
Was this a public event on private property or a private event on private property? Regardless of private or public, did Long have a permit to allow cannons to be fired? Even if we, the customers were rude, should elected officials be yelling obscenities? Should they follow customers in vehicles? I encourage all Mariposa County residents reading this to vote for Jerry Cox in the June primary election.
Michael Jurkovic, Modesto
