Letters to the Editor

Trump’s checklist for redefining the American presidency

April 24, 2018 03:45 PM

“Mission Accomplished!” check list:

▪ Continue lying to the American people, even if the truth would benefit me.

▪ Silently (through my lawyers) pay off countless porn stars and Playboy bunnies to keep our sexual escapades quiet.

▪ Collude with co-conspirator Vladimir Putin and the Russian KGB to help win the election so that our laundered money remains intact while selling the American people down the river.

▪ Make a mockery of American democracy while destroying what is left of our fragile middle class.

▪ Keep my taxes and illegal business dealings hidden under the false, “IRS is auditing my taxes” excuse.

▪ Convince evangelicals I am the second coming.

▪ Continue to bully, call people names, degrade the presidency, act like a lout and smile knowingly as my l loyal core group chants: More! More! More!

I, Donald Trump, have met the above standards for my “Trump presidency.” People just love me.

Brooks Judd, Turlock

