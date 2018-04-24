Trump’s checklist for redefining the American presidency

“Mission Accomplished!” check list:
▪ Continue lying to the American people, even if the truth would benefit me.
▪ Silently (through my lawyers) pay off countless porn stars and Playboy bunnies to keep our sexual escapades quiet.
▪ Collude with co-conspirator Vladimir Putin and the Russian KGB to help win the election so that our laundered money remains intact while selling the American people down the river.
▪ Make a mockery of American democracy while destroying what is left of our fragile middle class.
▪ Keep my taxes and illegal business dealings hidden under the false, “IRS is auditing my taxes” excuse.
▪ Convince evangelicals I am the second coming.
▪ Continue to bully, call people names, degrade the presidency, act like a lout and smile knowingly as my l loyal core group chants: More! More! More!
I, Donald Trump, have met the above standards for my “Trump presidency.” People just love me.
Brooks Judd, Turlock
Comments