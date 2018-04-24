As owner of a small business, Madueno knows what make economy work

I have known Virginia Madueno for over 7 years. I met her at a women’s small-business networking event in Modesto when she was the mayor of Riverbank. Virginia’s passion and commitment to help small business is evident. She has run her own small business for over 16 years and understands the critical importance of helping small business thrive in our economy.
Her ability to engage with people from diverse backgrounds and political parties is quite impressive. She takes the time to listen, understand and helps people find common ground for the good of the cause. I support Virginia and hope you will support her as well for Congress. She is one of us and will work for us.
Vena Hudgins, Oakdale
Comments