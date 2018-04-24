We’ve been studying 132 for 60 years; it’s time to build a safer, greener road

To protect our best farmland and deliver our best farm products to world-wide markets, we need good transportation corridors. Nearly all of the land for a new, safer, four-lane Highway 132 has been owned by the state for years. It’s time to build a safer, less-congested connection to the Bay Area and beyond.
Yes, FMC barium fields were redistributed under the piles that elevate the future corridor. Yes, the Department of Toxic Substance Control has deemed the best solution to avoiding more pollution is to cap the soils without disturbing them. Yes, study after study over 60 years have been conducted with public and professional findings that a four-lane divided highway will provide greater safety.
Unlike the “Make Kiernan Work” efforts that I and many North County Corridor folks drove to success, a “Make Maze Work” proposition is incredibly short-sighted.
I live between Maze and the dirt piles; grew up in West Modesto. The folks living with the consequences of massive traffic flow along Maze have had “enough” – enough promises of relief from toxic exhaust fumes and other safety hazards. The kids attending Franklin, Mark Twain, Central Catholic and St. Stanislaus schools deserve a break!
This 1962 Mark Twain graduate has heard it all. Complete the bypass. Promote agriculture and safer/better access.
Denny Jackman, Modesto
