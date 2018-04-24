Ted Howze’s work with kids proves his dedication, drive and integrity

For more than a decade I’ve had the pleasure to witness veterinarian Ted Howze’s involvement with hundreds of young men as a football coach. Wins and losses aside, Ted selflessly devotes his time on and off the field to making a difference in “his” boys’ lives as a role model for honor, integrity and success through hard work. The public has seen the wins, lots of them. But few have seen the passion for mentoring that tells the real story of Ted Howze.
I’ve seen Ted tutor athletes to keep their grades far above the minimum required to play. I’ve listened as he relays his personal story to athletes of how education lifted him from meager childhood circumstances to successful adult as encouragement to pursue higher education. I’ve watched as he’s driven young men from working and single-parent households home every night after practice. But mostly, I’ve watched Ted Howze turn boys into men and future leaders by example.
If integrity in elected leaders is important to you, join me in voting for Ted Howze for Congress on June 5th.
William Mathews, Turlock
