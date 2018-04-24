Turlock designer home is elegant, unique, creative, original and beautiful

A delightful afternoon was had by all at he Carnegie Center for the Art’s inaugural Designers Showcase Home Tour. As a designer and former participant in the popular Hospice showcase homes in years past, I was thrilled to see a similar fund-raising event in Turlock.
The home is a total recreation of a 1940s classic on one of Turlock’s most prestigious tree-lined streets. With a definite contemporary vibe, it still remains eclectic with traditional juxtaposition to satisfy all design tastes. House and gardens are teeming with creativity and inspiration, unique furnishings, original art and sculpture, antiques and beautiful landscape that make this a design destination.
My praise and thanks to Jeanie Ferrari and her team for spearheading this event; the generous contributors, and the very talented and hard-working designers. I encourage everyone to take the 20-minute drive to tour this stellar home and enjoy lunch and shopping in Turlock’s quaint downtown. Tickets available at the door of 1129 Sierra and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through May 6.
Waverly Whitney Nutson, Modesto
Comments