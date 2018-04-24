Until Republicans grow some backbone, they’re just facilitating Trump’s whims

Re “Denham says he has the votes, so why not use them?” (Page 1B, April 22): It’s not so much of what President Trump does that irritates so many voters. It is the lack of Republicans in Congress standing up to Trump. Since House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and CA-10 Rep. Jeff Denham came into a majority, they have touted their accomplishments. The House voted to “repeal and replace” Obamacare, but not the Senate. Therefore, we still have the ACA – thanks to Sen. John McCain.
When Denham proclaims to have the votes to save the Dreamers, but doesn’t proactively act, that accomplishes nothing. It’s just a ploy to extract votes from both sides of the issue. He can say he favors pro-DACA legislation, but Ryan won’t bring it to a vote, which is a hard-line immigration position.
Has anyone heard the expression “do-nothing Congress”? This is exactly how it operates. Make motions like something is happening, pass bills in one house but not the other. We need a representative who takes the initiative, finishes and actually accomplishes change – not just says “we passed legislation in the House, but the Senate couldn’t muster the votes.” Until DACA is passed, it’s just talk.
Janet Little, Turlock
