Why penalize all Starbucks stores for the actions of one?

To paraphrase Forest Gump, “Racism is what racism does.” The recent Starbucks incident is a good example. I’m no fan of Starbucks’ liberal politics, but to subject all Starbucks employees to sensitivity trainings is a knee-jerk reaction at its worst. I’m sure racism is not corporate policy. The incident in Philadelphia is not a common occurrence at Starbucks’ 13,000 nationwide stores. This should have been a personel problem handled by the store’s owner.
But no, since the news media loves to make everything into a monumental problem (sells copy) then here they go again ripping the scabs off racial animus. I’m thinking maybe the real racists here are in the media with its need for sensational stories. Maybe “stupid is what stupid does” fits.
John Mendosa, Ceres
