Dumping garbage into our oceans will harm humans, eventually

Have you seen how people toss their trash into the oceans? I believe humanity shouldn’t dump garbage into the ocean for three simple reasons: Chemicals, the Pacific garbage patch and ocean mining.
Chemicals affect ocean wildlife and humanity. If you dump chemicals into oceans they will kill sea life. Chemicals in the rivers affect humans because some places depend on rivers as their only water source. If that water is chemically contaminated, it won’t take long to make people sick.
The Pacific garbage patch is a conglomeration of non-biodegradable flotsam of human litter swirling off the California coast; it’s at least twice the size of Texas.
Mining the ocean for precious metals is another source of pollution. Mines dispose of wastes in the oceans, creating disastrous impacts on marine life. The increased toxicity will eventually threaten entire ecosystems.
As a world, we need to take care of our oceans. You can participate in beach and river cleanups, recycle, reduce use of plastics and spread the word. If you don’t litter, the world will be a safer place for animals and humans.
Ainsley Kee, Modesto
