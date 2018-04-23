Litter hurts animals, the city and makes residents appear lazy

Ninety-four percent of people believe that littering is a problem, yet they continue to litter. Humans need to stop littering because it ruins the earth’s natural beauty. The litter in our cities is unattractive, harms animals and cause many problems.
When a city is littered it looks dirty, unattractive and it seems the citizens have no pride. You often find food packages, bottles and paper left everywhere. When one irresponsible person litters in their city, someone else has to become responsible for that person’s trash.
Another reason litter is harmful is that it attracts animals and can hurt them. Litter attracts vermin and is a breeding ground for bacteria, spreading disease to other animals and humans. Metals and plastics are dangerous to animals because it can suffocate or cut them.
Litter creates problems. The wind blows litter into waterways where it can harm wildlife. Litter on the side of the road could be a fire hazard. Broken glass from tossed bottles could be sharp.
Humans need to stop littering immediately! We need to choose responsibility over being lazy. Find a trash can instead of throwing it on the ground or out a window.
Lindsay Lynch, Modesto
