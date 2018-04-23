California has abandoned us, so let’s move to Jefferson

Because of tax, regulatory and environmental policies, California is home of the 10 most expensive cities in the United States. Our state is also credited with having the worst roads even though we pay some of the highest gas taxes. Our schools receive failing grades. Twenty percent of adults in the state have less than a high school education, second highest in the nation. And the financial tsunami: California carries the largest unfunded liability in total tax dollars at $764 billion.
A federal lawsuit has been filed against the state of California for lack of representation and dilution of vote. We need for our vote to count
The State of Jefferson offers greater independence, less taxes, more local control and less regulatory agencies. Each county will have an elected state senator. The bulk of county tax dollars will remain in the county treasury instead of sending to Sacramento.
Less fees, taxes and regulations will attract new business and jobs, as opposed to the current trend of companies leaving California for Texas and other states.,
The time is now to sign up and support the 51st State of Jefferson. To sign the declaration, go to www.stanislausconcernedcitizens.org
Nora Buhler, Modesto
