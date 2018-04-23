Thanks, President Trump, my insulin costs just went up 500 percent

Insulin is the most commonly used life-saving drug in the world. I use two different kinds. My insurance used to charge me a $55 co-pay for a box of five pens (times two kinds, that would be $110). Now my insurance only lets me purchase one pen at a time (of each kind) with the $55 co-pay for each pen. So what used to cost $110 in co-pays for 10 pens, now costs $550 in co-pays for the same 10 pens. An increase of $440 in costs for me.
Plus, the insurance company has determined that I only need one pen of each kind for 30 days. I actually need more insulin that that, but apparently Blue Shield of California knows better than my doctor.
Why are number crunchers at insurance companies determining our healthcare needs? Didn’t Trump promise to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies? Wasn’t our healthcare insurance supposed to be better? And why didn’t Blue Shield of California bother to notify me of this extreme change in coverage? It was a complete shock when I went to the pharmacy expecting to get 10 insulin pens and only got two for the same price! So much winning!
Gaetana Drake, Modesto
