Josh Harder is on the side of the working class, not the donor class

’m voting for Josh Harder for what he stands for, not so much that he’s not Jeff Denham. Harder is for affordable health care for all, a strong public school system that meets the needs of our community, solving the climate crisis and representing the working people and families of District 10 – not the wealthy donor class. Harder will not accept PAC money, wants to repeal Citizens United, bring good-paying jobs to our community, equality for women, strengthen Social Security and Medicare and is for affordable college because the most important investment is in our children. He’s a strong and trustworthy individual who won’t sell us out to Washington. I’m voting for someone on the side of the working class.
Gerald Pasa, Modesto
