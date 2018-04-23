It’s clear to this doctor, Congress doesn’t want to fix healthcare. Harder will

As a physician and teacher, I watch the news regarding health care. It is obvious to me that Congress is unwilling to tackle the complicated issues that providing health care for all demands. Our Congress is content to let corporations provide the fragmented and expensive health care we are all acquainted with. Josh Harder, a candidate for California’s 10th Congressional District, is committed to seeing health care access for all become a reality.
Josh is the fifth generation of a Valley family who graduated from Modesto High School’s prestigious IB program, earned his degree from Stanford in economics and public policy. He is an experienced businessman with expertise in small business start-ups and technology. Josh understands the modern economy and what it will take to make health care affordable for all.
Josh is smart, young, energetic, personable and has enough humility to know he will have to work hard to fulfill his promise.
Roland Nyegaard, Modesto
