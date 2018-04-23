Hey Ed, was your deal-making President duped, or is he just a dupe?

Re “Comey proves he should have never been FBI chief” (Page 7A, April 19): The critique of James Comey’s personality may be correct on some level; however, it is ridiculously naive to suggest that anyone is going to be able to successfully tutor a self-proclaimed “very stable genius.” Particularly when this want-to-be-mob-boss has invited one to dinner and in expectation of having one kiss his ring and pledge allegiance.
Oh, and “Comey led Trump on”? Are you kidding me? Isn’t Trump supposed to be the supreme dealmaker? Has our poor, “new, naive and inexperienced president” been duped? Or, is he just a dupe?
Ed, your column sounds like more Trump apologist patter. You are right, James Comey could have reacted differently to the circumstances you list if he had a different personality. But he doesn’t. James Comey and his book are carriers of the message that we have already heard and know all too well.
None of James Comey’s shortcomings justify Donald Trump’s lying, sociopathic, narcissistic, bullying behavior. Try to tutor that!
Christopher Bonora, Modesto
Editor’s note: The story referenced above was written by Washington Post contributor Ed Rogers, a political consultant and former member of the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations, and reprinted by The Bee.
