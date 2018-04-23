Experience gives Alanis edge over hand-picked candidate of politicians

I had the pleasure of meeting sheriff candidate Juan Alanis recently and couldn’t be happier that we have a man with such compassion for our community. His experience working in the jails, on patrol, as a school resource officer and detective have given him the basis for sound judgment that will serve our community well. I have looked at both candidates and Alanis is clearly the most qualified with 23 years experience and a degree in criminal justice.
We need proven leadership and experience, not hand-picked candidates with minimal law enforcement experience chosen by politicians.
Jon Monestier, Modesto
Comments