Lead where, Jeff? Alanis has respect of the deputies and my vote

Signs touting Jeff Dirkse for sheriff bear the slogan “Ready To Lead.” My question is lead where? And most importantly, lead how?
I would prefer a slogan that reads ready to serve. I spent a few years in the army as an enlisted man and NCO and met a number of officers. Almost invariably my experience with West Point grads was negative. They were rigid, militaristic and demanding of respect rather than making the effort to earn it.
In contrast, those officers who had been a grunt, rose through the ranks and became officers through OCS or as Warrant Officers knew what it was like to be a grunt and treated everyone with great respect. I don’t know Jeff, but I do know that Juan is a man who has been serving our county for 23 years. He knows the department inside and out, knows all the other deputies. I think his ideas for the future are great. He is more than qualified. I am voting for Juan Alanis and would urge everyone to do the same.
Jim Peck, Modesto
Comments