Ignore proposed legislation, let free market set costs for healthcare

The proposal to let government set the prices for healthcare services, by Assemblyman Ash Kalra (D-San Jose), is fundamentally wrong in many ways and is a direct assault on the free market. This is another attempt made by the statist to take control of free market. I have not seen one common-sense proposal by these politicians to reduce healthcare costs. This proposal is guaranteed to move the doctors and other healthcare providers away from this state and eventually all we will have is a corrupted, ill-efficient government run healthcare services. No wonder his proposal is backed by influential unions.
Balaji Balasubramanium, Riverbank
Comments