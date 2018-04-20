Misplaced loyalty of board members can lead to poor decisions

Re “Faculty, YCCD impasse remains after 2 years” (Front Page, April 8): As a former instructor and academic administrator at MJC but most especially as a former YCCD trustee (2000-08), I’d like to comment on the well-informed article concerning the YFA impasse and actions of previous chancellor, Joan Smith.
During my tenure as trustee, there was a strikingly similar issue regarding the then chancellor and a multi-million dollar contract for IT services which had little or no input from trustees. The contract with Campus Works was solely authorized by the then chancellor. A glowing endorsement of the firm by the chancellor appeared on the Campus Works website.
I imagine many community members, then and now, would wonder how such questionable decisions could occur in a college district led by an unusually well-compensated CEO. The answer is simple and explains why there are questionable governance practices throughout the community college system.
Trustees are told that their most important decision will be when they hire a chancellor. Having chosen one, most trustees feel a deep sense of loyalty toward their choice. That sense of loyalty is usually an unspoken demand on the part of the chancellor. Loyalty works both ways.
Trustees who ask uncomfortable questions about the chancellor’s decisions tend to be marginalized. Trustee Anne DeMartini, referenced in the article and who served with me, has been censored by her fellow board members in the past. Trustee Leslie Beggs, also mentioned, has been criticized for not being a “team player.”
In my experience, when a chancellor makes a controversial decision, like hiring an expensive IT consultant, he/she will keep it quiet and rely on “good” trustees for their loyal support when the contract becomes public.
In the past – and unfortunately recently – YCCD trustees, like trustees in many other districts, have shown that they feel their primary responsibility is to their chancellor.
They tend to forget that they owe their elected positions to the members of the community, a community which should demand and receive their highest allegiance.
Paul Neumann, Modesto
