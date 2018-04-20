Harder has the intelligence, drive and dedication to help our Valley

After careful consideration, I have decided to support Josh Harder for Congress. He’s a fifth-generation resident of Stanislaus County whose his family has been peach farmers in the Turlock area. After Modesto High’s IB Program, Stanford and Harvard, he worked for a number of non-profit organizations, including organizing small farmers in Kenya and Uganda.
All this is impressive, but it’s not what got me to back Josh Harder. It’s been watching him at two meet-and-greets where people asked some very hard questions. His answers were understandable and consistent. He clearly understands the dangers of Citizens United, the desperate need for healthcare that doesn’t break our bank accounts, the importance of bringing businesses to our area that will provide jobs with living wages and, most important, the need for high quality education which includes vocational training that allows students to get jobs with at living wages.
I was most impressed to hear Josh say he would be working for the people of this district, not one party, not special interest groups, but the needs of the people in District 10. Thank you, Josh. We desperately need honest and intelligent people like you to fight for us.
Victoria M. Stewart, Modesto
