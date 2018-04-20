Jeff Denham, you can’t wipe the blood off the NRA’s money

Jeff Denham, you voted yes on a “balanced budget bill” that contained big decreases in Medicare/Social Security to balance the millions/billions in tax cuts for the wealthy. Did you ask we-the-people in your district if it was OK to lose all that? Another question: What is your stance on gun laws and mass killings? Why allow the mentally ill to buy guns; or people with CCW permits/guns to carry their guns into states that didn’t permit them?
Why not vote yes to increase age of people buying rifles? Or extend background checks for all buyers/sellers? Or lengthen the wait time before receiving gun? Or ban military assault weapons from being sold to private citizens? Or ban high-capacity magazines? Or ban items that turn semi-automatic weapons into virtual machine guns?
Instead of these laws you want to arm teachers with no background or desire to face up to a demented person with an assault weapon in their school. Your thinking is warped. What’s more important, the bloody NRA money or the lives of children and teachers or whomever the next target happens to be?
Diane M. Kroeze, Modesto
