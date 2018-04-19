Be careful, President Trump, that you don’t start World War III

Dear President Trump,
Unfortunately, you are making air strikes into Syria, a bad and expensive move. Why are you not supporting the United Nations talks instead, since there isn’t a single problem that can’t be negotiated? By conducting air strikes there is a possibility of a third world war if you are wrong. I hope you will recognize it before you take America and the rest of the world down the drain. If that happens, you will be recognized as one of America’s worst presidents.
Thank you for a change and a peaceful solution.
Patrick Noda, Turlock
