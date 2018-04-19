Alanis will listen to our community as he leads the Sheriff’s Office

After a long 12 years, the people of Stanislaus County have been given a voice again! We need a charismatic and transparent leader, and Juan Alanis is that guy! Leadership is not a noun, it is a verb. It is action; it is moving, and Juan Alanis has shown just that in his 23 years with the Sheriff’s Office where he has dedicated his life serving and protecting our community!
His capable leadership and spirited demeanor will continue to positively affect not only the law enforcement community, but the people of Stanislaus County as he continues to reach out to them. He is a natural leader who will lead from the front. Leaders don’t create followers, they create more leaders and Juan Alanis will do just that as our Sheriff! Join me and vote Juan Alanis for Sheriff on June 5!
Becky Sanchez, Modesto
