Homeless can get a shower and a meal, thanks to Church in the Park

Re “Obviously, keep restrooms open” (Letters, April 14): I am not aware of any Modesto area churches that have shower facilities, but I am aware of a wonderful community service that provides showers for homeless people. The Shower Shuttle was created by the Church in the Park ministry and makes showers available in three locations. These locations also provide bathrooms for homeless men and women.
Monday: at the Gospel Mission
Wednesday: at the Vine House, 523 Martin Luther King Dr.
Thursday: at the Salvation Army
I agree that public bathrooms in our parks should be kept open and I hope our city officials can work out ways to keep them safe from vandalism.
Marilyn Rowland, Modesto
