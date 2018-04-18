Harder will work for change, not the status quo Denham represents

Josh Harder is attempting to remove Jeff Denham for his CA-10 seat on the upcoming elections on Nov. 6. Many folks living here in Stanislaus County want a better and younger representative to represent us in Washington.
I believe Harder would be able to bring more change to this district than our current representative is doing. Though Denham did attempt to bring some change to the residents of district (both good and bad), more could be done and more should be done.
For example, Harder believes in healthcare for all and fixing our current healthcare system and fair and humane immigration reform. Last but not least, creating better jobs in the valley so people are able to work and the valley's economy is able to grow.
In conclusion, what this district needs is a representative who will stand up for the people and bring change.
Elizabeth Lopez, Ceres
Comments