Don Davis is an inspirational educator; will make a great superintendent

Leading education is a challenge and opportunity. Recognizing the needs of young learners and creating safe schools that reflect college-career readiness, achievement and equity are of greatest importance. Confidently and strategically, Don Davis has kept these priorities at the forefront since I met him 15 years ago. Throughout our work together as high school principals and district administrators, I have admired his courage and grace at challenging status quo.
At the heart of Don’s candor and communication is his ethical, instructional and transformational leadership which has significantly influenced the Waterford school community. Equally, his contributions to county initiatives that create opportunities for all Stanislaus County students have been substantial due to his can-do mindset and belief in all.
Like many of my fellow superintendents, I am endorsing Don Davis for Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools because I believe he is a model to follow. Similar to Don, I am an educator, not a politician. My focus is on the 14,000 students and 1,500 staff I work to serve daily, and I look forward to Don’s wisdom and guidance in helping me provide the best to our very best – students, parents, and staff – in Turlock.
Dana Salles Trevethan, Superintendent, Turlock Unified School District
