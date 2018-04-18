Why should state be allowed to search a home where kids are schooled?

Do you know what is unfair? A bill called AB-2765. Let me explain what AB-2765 is about. It is a bill stating the government can come every year into home schoolers’ homes and “check fire safety.” But I believe that they are really just searching your house and collecting data on you. This is violating the 4th amendment, which is the right of people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures.
You should be safe in your own house, and no one should be able to come into your house unless you want them to. I feel the government is singling out home-schoolers. Notice how they don’t want to search public school children’s homes? Protesting can help with voting down this unreasonable bill. If we do this and show that we do not support this bill, I believe we can persuade our representatives to vote no on AB-2765.
Alexander Jonah Silva, Modesto
