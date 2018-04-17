I’m a progressive, but what I most want in government is moderation

The red wave that swept the current regime into power appears to have broken. I have been a progressive for 45 years and I’m not going to change my stripes now. Looking into the future, when the blue wave strikes, here is what I’d like to see the next Senate, House and administration aim for: political moderation.
Since Bill Clinton’s attempt to legislate healthcare reform, America has seen repeated political overreach – left and right – that invited backlash and a vicious cycle paralyzing the country with polarization.
America has been on a path of growth since 1789, maturing from being freewheeling rebels who allowed slavery, committed genocide of Native Americans, and celebrated unbridled avarice, to whom we are today. And we still have a long way to go to gain our destiny of civility, respect for humanity, respect for the Earth and respect for the future.
No one can legislate a change in national character. That is something that can only evolve through life experiences from generation to generation. America’s growth gets sidetracked when it swerves into political extremes. Moderation will give time a chance to work its relentless magic on our minds and lives and country.
J. Jason Gale, Riverbank
