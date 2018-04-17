Dirkse, Fladager get endorsement from Modesto Police Officers Association

The Modesto Police Officers Association (MPOA) is a non-profit organization made up 205 sworn men and women of the Modesto Police Department. Our association represents the rank and file officers who work and live in our community. MPOA is primarily concerned with the working conditions of our membership in order to bring good qualified candidates to the Modesto Police Department in order to keep the citizens of Modesto safe.
The Modesto Police Officers Association is committed to the community 365 days a year. MPOA doesn’t just engage with the community during election season. MPOA engages with the community by sponsoring numerous community events throughout the year. MPOA also gets involved when support is needed to ensure the highways and roads of Stanislaus County are safe and maintained for the benefit of everyone in the community.
The overall safety of our community will always be our primary concern when making any type of endorsement for political office. For these reasons the MPOA has endorsed Jeff Dirkse for Stanislaus County Sheriff and Birgit Fladager for Stanislaus County District Attorney. Both Dirkse and Fladager will be tremendous assets to the citizens of Stanislaus County.
Michael Hicks, Board Member, Modesto Police Officers Association
